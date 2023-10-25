MUNCIE, Ind. — A brawl between several people outside a Muncie home came to a bloody end after a woman stabbed a man in his chest with a knife, reportedly cutting an artery and causing damage to the right ventricle of his heart.

Janette Mae Guffey, 41, of Muncie was arrested on Tuesday afternoon on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.

Booking photo of Janette Mae Guffey (Delaware Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

According to court documents, Muncie police officers were called to a home in the 3400 block of S. Opechee Drive in Muncie at approximately 12:34 p.m. on Tuesday on report of a burglary.

Officers were told that a verbal dispute over property ended up turning into a violent brawl between several individuals. The brawl turned from a fist fight into a bloody stabbing, however, after Guffey reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a man in the chest.

The stabbing victim was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital where he remains in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit due to suffering damage to his heart from the knife piercing his chest.

Police claimed that Guffey denied having knowledge about a knife but later admitted to owning a purplish-colored knife, court documents detail. Police ended up finding a knife matching Guffey’s description in a nearby field. Police believe Guffey threw the knife into the field in an attempt to hide the weapon from police, court documents reveal.

Kyle Guffey, 41, of Muncie was also arrested during the investigation after police discovered him to be in possession of firearms despite being a convicted felon. Due to having two prior felony convictions, Guffey is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Kyle Guffey was arrested on a Level 4 felony charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

If convicted, Janette Guffey could face between three and 16 years in prison on her Level 3 felony charge. Kyle Guffey faces a possible prison sentence of between two and 12 years.