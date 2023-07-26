HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A New Castle woman accused of having an array of drugs is set to get treatment instead of more jail time after she pleaded guilty.

Court documents show Brittney Nicole Whitaker was arrested and charged with a felony meth possession charge and six other misdemeanor drug charges in January.

Whitaker pleaded guilty to possession of meth and all other charges were dismissed on July 19. She was sentenced to four years at IDOC with three years and 105 days suspended and a credit of 260 days consecutive with prior sentencing.

After her prior sentence is completed, Whitaker will be ordered to seek treatment at Hickory Treatment Center as a part of the community corrections. After successfully completing treatment, she’ll be on GPS monitoring.

The probable cause affidavit explained Whitaker was pulled over on Jan. 6 off CR South 600W and U.S. 40 for an expired license plate. After officers approached the car, one of them smelled her cigarette smoke mixed with the smell of marijuana.

Officers had Whitaker get out of the vehicle so they could conduct a “probable cause” search for any controlled substances. Deputies found a small baggie of a “leafy green” substance, raw plantlike material inside a small baggie.

Court documents also stated deputies found a bag of pills as well. After reading Whitaker her Miranda rights, she admitted the green plant material was marijuana.

Deputies also conducted a further search before officially arresting Whitaker ad found a glass pipe, used for smoking meth in her sweatshirt that had burnt residue. They found more pills and a bag with a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Court records state Whitaker was remanded to the Hancock County Jail awaiting the result of the Henry County case. She is then to be remanded to the treatment center.