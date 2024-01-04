RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond man is under arrest after his former girlfriend said she awoke to him striking her and another man in the head with a handgun, chasing the other man out of the house and firing a bullet at his Jeep.

Travis M. Quisenberry, 33, has been charged in Wayne County Superior Court with domestic battery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, all Level 5 felonies. He also faces one Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness.

According to court documents, Quisenberry and his former girlfriend had been separated for some time. Quisenberry had been living at a hotel in Richmond but drove by his ex-girlfriend’s home on Jan. 2 and noticed a Jeep that “did not belong there.”

Quisenberry told police that after spotting the Jeep he returned to his hotel room, grabbed his gun and returned to his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Travis Quisenberry (Wayne County Jail)

Both victims told police they awoke to Quisenberry striking them in the head with a gun. The ex threw herself between the men and allowed the male victim to escape, who was bleeding heavily from his head.

Quisenberry told his ex, “don’t you f***ing move” before then pursuing the other victim outside. Unable to find the man, Quisenberry fired his gun at the Jeep. He then returned upstairs and kicked in the bathroom door where his former girlfriend was hiding, according to both his and the victim’s accounts, and asked why she would do this to him.

Police then arrived on scene and ordered Quisenberry out of the home where he was taken into custody.

Quisenberry’s former girlfriend told police that while Quisenberry was attacking them he also threatened to kill them while holding the gun in his hand.

Police tracked down the other victim who told police he fled the scene after being awoken by the attack. Police found blood smeared on the Jeep from where he tried to get in the vehicle before realizing he didn’t have the keys.

Despite having a large laceration on his head that required a hospital visit, the male victim told police he didn’t want to press charges.

Quisenberry admitted to most of the allegations while speaking to investigators, court documents detail. His bloody gun was found inside the house along with numerous blood stains throughout the home.

If convicted, Quisenberry could face up to six years in prison for a Level 5 felony.