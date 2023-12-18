PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Jessica Stoebick had tried several different ways of protecting herself and her family before police say she was killed by her estranged ex-husband Monday morning.

Plainfield Police said Ryan Gibbs is the suspect in a murder-suicide on Grevillea Lane just after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning that claimed Stoebick’s life.

Police said officers found a busted basement window in the house owned by Stoebick. Inside officers found both adults dead. There were also three children in the home, they were not hurt.

Court docs describe instances of harassment of Stoebick by Gibbs. In April 2023, Stoebick’s neighbors found fliers in their subdivision with naked pictures of Stoebick and advertisements for drugs and sex.

Neighbors we spoke to corroborated this story. One neighbor, who did not go on camera, showed FOX59/CBS4 a Facebook post Stoebick had made on a neighborhood Facebook page after the April incident.

In the post, Stoebick said she was just trying to protect herself and her family. She said her ex-husband, who she had a restraining order against, was escalating and had distributed the fliers. She asked neighbors for any video footage they might have had for the times Gibbs was in the neighborhood.

Neighbors we talked to said they kept an eye out for the man and his truck in the months following.

Plainfield Police investigated, spoke with Stoebick and went to arrest Gibbs for the fliers. After Gibbs escaped police in his truck, they eventually caught him in Putnam County. Gibbs was arrested for stalking, violating a protective order, resisting law enforcement and distributing an intimate image.

Court records show Gibbs’ pretrial conference was continued multiple times and had next been scheduled for Jan. 17.

Court records also show a Hendricks County judge issued an order on Nov. 1 to terminate the GPS monitoring Gibbs was under. This order came less than two months before the killings.