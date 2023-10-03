LAWRENCE, Ind. – A man was arrested and preliminarily charged after police said he reportedly shot and killed a woman in Lawrence.

Police said 23-year-old Oscar Guardado Nunez was seen in surveillance footage around the time the woman, identified as 41-year-old Natasha D. Highbaugh, was seen running from his car where she was later found dead.

Around 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 29, officers were called to North Franklin Road on the report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers discovered Highbaugh lying face down with a towel covering her body.

Highbaugh was pronounced dead by medics on the scene who added she had been without life for a while. She was holding $17 and loose change in her hand.

One witness said that he was homeless and slept across the street in a shopping plaza when he saw the woman lying on the ground “unresponsive” around 1 a.m. He got a towel from his car and draped it over her because he thought it was cold outside and she had just passed out.

Later, the man went to check on her and couldn’t get a response or a pulse. He spoke with someone he knows at the nearby gas station and was able to contact the police.

Investigators were able to speak with other witnesses who identified the woman and stated she was at their home the evening before. They said she left before dark.

Court documents said officers were able to access surveillance footage from a nearby gas station and backtracked the video several hours.

The video surveillance showed a Ford Mustang and a man who got out of the car. He was seen vacuuming his car before he went inside the gas station.

The driver was identified as Nunez from flock license reader cameras in the area.

Another person was then seen entering the passenger side of the car before it drove behind a strip mall on North Franklin Road.

The passenger was later identified as Highbaugh. She had also been seen on camera buying a single condom from the gas station.

Investigators pieced together several different camera angles from nearby businesses and flock license plate cameras to place both Highbaugh and Nunez around North Franklin and East 42nd Street just before she was found dead.

Footage from a local grocery store showed Highbaugh running from the Mustang around 12:45 a.m. when the car stopped and a flash (believed to be a gunshot) went off.

Highbaugh was seen falling to the ground, where she was later found.

On Sept. 29, Lawrence police were searching for Nunez’s vehicle and when an officer spotted the car, a traffic stop was initiated.

Two people were found in the car, including the driver and Nunez. Both were detained and the car was towed for evidence.

The driver said that Nunez told him, he shot someone last night and that he had a gun on him before they were pulled over.

After a search of the car officers found; $175, one gram of cocaine, a laser, a 9mm handgun, a loaded magazine, an empty condom wrapper and open beer containers.

Court records indicated Nunez’s pending possession of cocaine charges barred him from having a firearm.

Investigators said they spoke with Nunez who claimed his residence has cameras that would verify his story. Nunez said his cousin borrowed his Mustang while he was at work from the evening of Sept. 28 to the morning of Sept. 29 and he just picked it back up.

Nunez denied any involvement in the murder.

He was preliminarily charged with murder; possession of cocaine, Level 6 Felony; possession of a firearm by an alien, Level 6 Felony; and unlawful carry of a handgun by a prohibited person, Class A Misdemeanor.

No initial hearing has been set.