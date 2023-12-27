INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman was arrested Friday after reportedly attempting to run her boyfriend over with six children in the car, according to court documents.

Donesha Stewart was arrested for Domestic Battery, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Vandalism, and Theft.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was dispatched on Friday, Dec. 22, at around 10:30 a.m. to the 3400 block of Cossell Rd. on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the 911 caller and the reported victim. He claimed that they got into an argument because she suspected that he was cheating. Stewart reportedly grabbed a knife and she ran towards him. He then left and went to the gas station to get a cigarette.

After he returned to the home, Stewart was reportedly busting the windows out of his white Mercedes Benz. Stewart was then seen getting into her Dodge Durango with six children to drive away from the scene. The victim claims that she drove onto the sidewalk in an attempt to run him over. The victim also learned that she stole the keys to his car.

Around 20 minutes later, officers observed the Durango. After making contact with Stewart, she was placed in handcuffs for further investigation.

During the preliminary investigation, Stewart claimed that she was choked and that he refused to give her a laptop and iPad back. According to officers, Stewart had no visible injuries. Stewart also stated that she did not attempt to run him over.

The officer attempted to speak with the eldest minor, but they refused to speak. The officer did notice a fresh tire mark.

The children were taken by Stewart’s mom.

This is an active investigation. Information will be updated as it becomes available.