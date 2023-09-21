MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is under arrest after his girlfriend told police he battered her and held a gun to her head while demanding she call her grandmother and ask for $5,000.

Booking photo of Johnny Hines Jr. (Delaware Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Johnny Hines Jr., 37, was arrested on Sept. 20. He faces preliminary charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony.

According to court documents, Hines allegedly battered his girlfriend on Sept. 18. The victim said Hines held a gun to her head at one point and demanded she call her grandmother and ask for $5,000. Hines also is accused of choking her.

Officers who spoke to the victim reported seeing red marks on her neck and upper arm, according to the documents.

Police tracked Hines to Best Way Inn where he was taken into custody on Sept. 20. Police said that during a search of Hines, a bag was found which contained approximately 29.6 grams of suspected meth.