INDIANAPOLIS – An argument between a couple led to gunfire—and resulted in the death of a woman who had nothing to do with it.

Sabrina Travis, 35, died from a gunshot wound to her chest, according to an autopsy. She was minding her own business on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, when a stray bullet hit her.

Police were called to 2725 E. Michigan St. near the Rural Inn around 2 a.m., where they found Travis lying on the sidewalk. She died at the scene.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Ronnie Smith on charges of reckless homicide and criminal reckless in connection with Travis’ death.

Court documents give a clearer picture of what happened in the weekend shooting, which police initially suspected may have been linked to a “road rage” case involving a Dodge Charger and a Chevrolet Impala.

Cameras from the Rural Inn showed the Impala “slightly” rear-ended the Charger at the intersection of Michigan and Rural streets.

The driver of the Impala, later identified as Smith, got out of his vehicle and fired several gunshots in the direction of Travis, police said. It happened at 1:48 a.m., around the same time police received a call about a shooting in the area. Both vehicles were seen speeding away from the area.

Police were able to get the license plate for the Impala. A search of the FLOCK camera system showed “multiple runs” involving the vehicle, according to court documents; investigators traced the vehicle back to Smith through previous runs and BMV records.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, police found Smith’s car parked at an address on Rural Street. After Smith got into the vehicle, police stopped the car and executed a search warrant.

That same day, investigators talked to Smith’s girlfriend. She told them they’d gotten into an argument in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, and she walked from her family’s house to his home to retrieve her vehicle. She got into her Charger and left; Smith followed in his Impala.

The woman told police Smith had gotten out of his car as she pulled up to the intersection of Michigan and Rural streets. She heard at least one gunshot and took off; she saw Smith getting back into his vehicle as she pulled away. The girlfriend told investigators she didn’t see anyone else in the area shooting a gun.

When police talked to Smith, his account largely matched that of his girlfriend. He told police they had an argument and he followed her in his car. He also said he got out his vehicle at the intersection of Michigan and Rural streets with his gun.

According to Smith, he fired his gun because he was “trying to get the attention” of his girlfriend, although he told police he fired “two to three shots into the air.” Surveillance cameras showed him firing in the “general direction” of Travis, according to court documents.

Smith also told investigators he didn’t see anyone else in the area firing a gun.