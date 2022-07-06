The police shield on the door of an IMPD squad car. (FOX59 file photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion Superior Court confirms it made changes to its processes following the shooting of IMPD Officer Tommy Mangan. Mylik Hill, the man accused of shooting Mangan was out on parole from prison at the time of the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told FOX59 there is no indication whether or not the screening deputy prosecutor was aware of Hill’s parole status when the case made its way to their office.

However, it is worth noting that in the first filing, the probable cause affidavit, submitted on Feb. 1, an IMPD detective wrote, “Mylik Hill is currently on probation/supervised release for prior robbery and felony firearm possession.”

Hill, 31, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison, if convicted, six counts of resisting law enforcement, and one count each of criminal mischief and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

At the time of the shooting that left Mangan with significant injuries to his Adam’s apple and voice box, Hill was out on bond in a case where he was accused of acting as a getaway driver and leading police on a chase following a theft at an Indianapolis Walmart. But, a check of Department of Corrections records before his release did not find his 2011 armed robbery conviction.

Through records requests submitted by FOX59 Investigates, the Marion Superior Court confirmed judges had a meeting with IMPD’s leadership on March 10.

The court administrator explained that at the time Hill was booked, pre-trial services staff used DOC’s public portal to search “Mylik Hill.” That search showed 0 results because his 2011 case was filed under “Mylak.”

The court explains the public portal does not have capabilities to search using a sound alike feature. Since then, the administrator confirms all pre-trial services staff has access to the “DOC Mainframe” which allows them to do a more advanced search including social security numbers and date of birth.

They said all staff has now been trained on this system as well.

We reached out to the Marion Superior Court and IMPD for comment on these changes, but our interview was declined.

Officer Mangan continues to recover from his injuries, but it is unclear when he will be able to return to work.

Since Hill’s release on parole on February 15, 2021, until his January arrest, he had three violations of his parole for positive drug tests.