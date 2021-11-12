Court records explain how 2 teens were caught following series of armed robberies in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Court records are shedding new light on how a pair of teens were caught following a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis.

Police are continuing to search for additional suspects involved in the crime spree.

Prosecutors claim the two suspects carjacked a woman at gunpoint in late October. The pair then allegedly used that stolen car to commit a series of armed robberies at gas stations.

Two days after the carjacking, two men wearing masks and armed with a handgun stormed into an Express Pantry on South East Street and demanded money from the clerk.

“One of them told me to hurry up and take the money out, give them all the money. So that’s what I did. I was scared,” said Robin Singh.

Singh handed over the cash, and the suspects ran away.

Seven minutes later, police believe the same suspects robbed a Shell gas station on Meridian, followed by a Conoco on West Washington later that night and a Marathon on East Michigan and a Phillips 66 on Lafayette the next day, before returning to Robin’s Express Pantry.

During that second robbery, Singh’s brother exchanged gunfire with the suspects, and only bullet-proof glass prevented anyone from getting hurt.

“The suspect shot three times, but the window was shut, and my brother shot back, so they got scared and got out of the store,” said Singh.

In all, police believe 18-year-old Mekhi Rosenthall took part in at least six robberies in 3 days, along with a second suspect, 17-year-old Christopher Rocheleau.

Booking photo of Mekhi Rosenthall

Court records explain that the pair were caught when officers found the stolen car used during the crimes and put that car under surveillance.

“I can’t say enough good about what the covert officers did in this case,” said officer William Young.

IMPD insists their covert robbery teams, along with federal partnerships and a focus on repeat offenders, has led to a reduction in robbery cases.

“We’ve made a tremendous impact on robberies. Overall, robberies are down since our partnerships with our federal partners,” said Young.

While police are still searching for additional suspects, Singh is happy the two accused thieves got caught.

“I just feel safer because we heard they robbed three more stores the same night. That’s pretty scary,” said Singh.

While one suspect is underage, both have been charged in adult court.

They are being held on bonds of $80,000 and $160,000.