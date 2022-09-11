SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor.

Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.

Deputy Shelby County coroner identified the deceased as Sherry Freel, 67, and Vincent Justice, 66. Both were residents of Marion, Indiana.

The driver of the RV was taken to Methodist Hospital. Police don’t believe their injuries were life-threatening. Police reported there was also no damage to the tractor.

Police said that there were multiple other people in the RV at the time with slight injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.