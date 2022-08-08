INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since March, Indianapolis’ homicide rate has fallen below the level seen in 2020.

The latest monthly homicide report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows 128 homicides were reported as of the end of July. While the death may have happened in the past, it was officially ruled a homicide this year.

Among the homicides reported in July is the death of a woman who was hit by a car, a man who was shot and killed by a homeowner while trying to intrude, and the in-custody death of a man.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a juvenile or an adult. Any shooting is one too many,” said Captain Don Weilhammer with the IMPD. “People are resorting to gun violence to solve their problems and in the end, it never solves the problems. We need to stop resorting to gun violence to try to solve whatever problem that was going on.”

Crime data shows that of the 17 homicides that took place in July, 14 had gunshots as the primary manner of death.

While Indianapolis has seen more homicides than any year before the first record-breaking year in 2020, the number of new homicides has fallen below the rate of that record-breaking year.

As of the end of July 2020, Indianapolis experienced 131 homicides. In comparison, as of the end of July 2022, Indianapolis experienced 128 homicides.

Indianapolis has also been experiencing a downturn in non-fatal shootings year-to-year, but still remains above the pace that it saw in 2020.

As Indianapolis continues into August, there have been more shootings, including an officer-involved shooting following the death of the owner of Dixon Memorial Chapel.

Youth advocates are pleading for community involvement as they see more young victims of shootings. Executive Director for VOICES, Kia Wright said she urges parents and mentors to stay involved in teens’ lives, especially when it comes to social media.

“Their profiles show a complete story of who their peers are, where they’re going,” Wright explained. “The activities that they’re involved in. They just need to be aware, ask questions, meet the parents of their other friends, pop up at school.”

While attending a National Night Out event, Mayor Joe Hogsett underscored the importance of community collaboration with law enforcement. The city is continuing its efforts to reduce violence, including unveiling new technology aimed at fighting crime across Indianapolis.

Mobile public safety cameras are part of a larger $9 million technology upgrade being paid for with federal grants. Those upgrades include more license plate readers, fixed location cameras and a pilot program for a gunshot detection system.