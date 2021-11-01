CRIME MAPPING: Taking a look at homicide totals entering into November

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis enters into November, it is drawing closer to another deadliest year in its history.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released its monthly homicide data showing 34 people whose lives ended and their death ruled a homicide in October.

Among those victims was 50-year-old Brian Hale. He died after a fight in the 1700 block of Cholla Terrace on Sept. 9 that ended with Hale falling down the stairs and being knocked unconscious. He died more than two weeks later. While his death was ruled a homicide, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office determined the case to be self-defense.

Another September homicide that was determined in October was the death of 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow, who was rushed to the hospital after suffering from as-yet-undisclosed injuries on Sept. 21, where he died despite life-saving efforts.

His death was named the 202nd homicide for the year on Oct. 4, a point not seen until Halloween 2020.

Over this Halloween weekend, Ceasefire Indy set a goal to have the city go 72 hours without a homicide. A goal that ended with the Halloween death of Jalen Chatmon.

On average, Indianapolis has seen a homicide every 35 hours, with the longest stretch without a homicide lasting eight days.

With Chatmon’s death, Indianapolis saw a total of 34 homicides during the month of October, 32 not counting Wedlow or Hales’ death, making the deadliest month in Indy since at least 2014.

Indianapolis has now experienced 232 homicides in 2021, only 13 lives short of the grim milestone of 245 lives lost within the year that the city set on the last day of the year in 2020.

Each one of these homicides marks the too-soon ending of someone’s life.

“When we talk about these numbers, these are people these are lives that are unnecessarily impacted by the outcome of these violent events,” said Kendale Adams, deputy chief of criminal investigations for IMPD. “As you start to talk to those families and you see the grief in their heart, the loss, those are significant events that really inform how we should approach this issue.”

Police are trying to meet the community’s needs before these events happen, but he says the reality is by the time the police department is involved, it is typically too late.

Adams says the community needs to help them make sure those committing these acts are off the streets.

“I’m pleading with those in the community that know of individuals that are committing violence to come forward,” Adams said.

Anyone with information on any of these homicides is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.