INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis continues to address homicides across the city, police continue to look for justice for the victims.

In February, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department added 15 names to the growing list of homicide victims in the city. The homicides took place across the city, and even time.

The age of these victims ranged from a newborn boy to an 80-year-old woman.

The youngest victim was two-month-old Dashawn Brown, who was found unresponsive and not breathing in the 7900 block of Timber Ridge Drive. The baby was rushed to Riley Children’s Hospital where he died several days later.

His death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma and the case remains unsolved.

The oldest victim was 80-year-old Patricia Newnum. She was found dead at the Homestead Healthcare Center in the 7400 block of Madison Avenue. According to a probable cause affidavit, a nurse walked into her room and found her being smothered with a pillow by another patient.

Her death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation. Police have 60-year-old Dewayne Freeman in custody in connection with her death.

While the majority of the cases identified as homicides came from incidents reported within a week, one case stands out as a death resulting from a crime that took place 34 years ago.

Of the February homicides, police have made arrests in three cases. Two cases have been exceptionally cleared. The other ten remain unsolved.

In January and February, police have investigated 33 homicides. This is a decrease from the same time in 2021, but are still higher from the same time period in 2020.

Here are all of the homicide victims whose deaths police have investigated so far this year. Anyone with information on any case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.