Crime Mapping: Where Indianapolis homicides happened during January

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indianapolis enters into February, officials and police are continuing to address elevated violence across the city.

Going into February, Indianapolis has experienced 18 homicides, all in separate incidents. In comparison, in January 2021, Indianapolis saw 24 homicides in 18 incidents.

Unlike in 2021, homicides in Indianapolis were more widely distributed in 2022. While homicides mostly took place on Indy’s east side in January 2021, more areas of the city experienced homicides in January 2022. The Garden City, Near Westside, Eastside neighborhoods experienced the most homicides so far in 2022 at 2 each.

Taking a look into victim demographics, those in the high risk group for violent crime (18-34) continue to be the most prominent victim, with 8 of the city’s homicide victims falling within that age group so far. The youngest victim in 2022 so far has been a 2-month-old girl. The oldest victim was a 57-year-old man.

Black men also continue to be the prominent demographic for victims. Of the 18 homicide victims so far this year, 7 have been Black men.

Of the 18 homicides, 12 remain unsolved. Anyone with information on any unsolved case is still asked to contact Crime Stoppers or IMPD’s homicide office.