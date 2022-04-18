INDIANAPOLIS — 15 people were either killed or wounded in a shooting across Indianapolis over the weekend. Here is where the shootings happened, and where the homicide total stands now.

Over the weekend, two people were killed and 13 others were wounded in shootings. The shootings happened across a wide swath of Indianapolis.

Primarily, the shootings happened on Indy’s near north side or west side. A shooting on Indy’s near south side left one dead and two others wounded. There were scattered shootings across other parts of Indianapolis, with two people that walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.

While there were two fatal shootings, only one has been classified as a homicide as of the time of this report. After the weekend shootings, the yearly homicide total stood at 54. So far Monday, two additional homicides have been added to the total.

Indianapolis continues to pace under the homicide levels the city saw in 2020 and 2021, both record-breaking years. However, the total remains higher than in any recent year before then.

City and community leaders are continuing to promote peace in the streets through its Safe Summer programming. This aims to provide opportunities when young people are out of school, running from June 10 through August 5.

While overall homicides are trending down, those involving juvenile victims have increased. So far, there have been seven homicide victims under the age of 18 in Indianapolis. City leaders hope activities like the Safe Summer programming help keep youth safe.

“When it comes to a safer, stronger Indianapolis, everyone has a role to play,” said Judith Thomas, Deputy Mayor of Neighborhood Engagement. “Whether it’s through sponsoring an activity at one of our Indy Parks locations or offering mentorship and support to our young people, there are countless ways we can all make a difference – together.”

The city continues to target violence in the city through its violence reduction plan powered by $150 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Along with funding for the IMPD, the plan addresses root causes of violence through $45 million for grassroots violence prevention organizations, 50 peacemakers to engage with those at risk of becoming perpetrators or victims of gun violence, $30 million for mental health resources, and more.