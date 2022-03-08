DANVILLE, Ind. — Police in Danville are looking for a man who stole cash, phone chargers and two guns in a string of recent car thefts.

The thefts were reported when several homeowners in the Stratford Ridge neighborhood woke up Friday morning and found their cars had been rummaged through.

Some residents caught the thief on home security cameras.

Provided by Danville Police

“I’m not concerned but it feels like a little bit of a violation of your property like somebody was in your stuff,” Amy Goins said. “How weird is that.”

Goins heard about the thefts at the bus stop that morning. When she told her husband to check his vehicle, that had been parked outside, he found somebody had gone through it but didn’t take anything.

“It’s a little concerning, I mean you feel like you’re in a safe area and we are in a safe area,” Goins said.

Danville police said in every case they’re investigating, the car doors were left unlocked.

“These are all unlocked vehicles these are not vehicle break-ins,” Detective Nate Lien said. “It’s a crime of opportunity.”

Detective Lien said earlier this year they had a similar string of car thefts and two guns were also stolen then. However, an arrest made in that case and police know this recent incident isn’t connected.

Lien said stolen guns are often times used in the commission of crimes.

“Most of the time those guns come from situations like this,” Lien said. “It’s a theft from a vehicle they didn’t go into a gun store…they’re not allowed to possess it so in order to get that they go in to unlocked vehicles.”

Police are encouraging people to lock their cars and keep them in garages if they can to keep something like this from happening again.

“Definitely being more cognizant of locking the doors,” Goins said. “We have good neighbors we have people that are keeping an eye out but just making sure that we lock the doors and being a little bit more vigilant.”

Danville Police said they’ve already received some tips and investigators are looking in to them.

Anyone with information or additional surveillance video of the thefts is urged to give Danville Police a call at (317) 745-3001.