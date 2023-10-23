CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A Cumberland man has been charged after reportedly shooting a woman during an argument in Cumberland on Saturday evening.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, filed on Sunday by the Cumberland Police Department, 33-year-old Cameron Pettit was charged with one count of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and another count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, after the Saturday evening incident.

Around 9:38 p.m. on Saturday, Cumberland police were called to a home on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman in the front walkway of the home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital.

Officers learned that Pettit was the reported shooter in the incident and took him into custody. Pettit told officers that the firearm used in the incident was in his vehicle, described by police as a black 1995 Ford Bronco.

During interviews with witnesses on the scene, the affidavit said that the woman who was shot was drinking heavily that evening with a group. The victim was reportedly yelling at another woman there saying she was “a bad mother as well as saying hateful things about Pettit.”

The other woman reportedly called Pettit who then came to the home to pick her up. When Pettit got to the home, the argument continued while Pettit picked up his child, who was also at the home.

The argument continued outside of the home, the affidavit reads. The woman reportedly told police that she saw Pettit take out a .380 firearm from his right jean pocket and point it at the victim. The woman said she “heard a loud bang and observed (the victim) grab her stomach.”

Pettit told the woman that it was “an accident,” the documents read. The woman reportedly told police that she did not believe Pettit intended to shoot the victim but “only intimidate her.”

Pettit told police that his firearm had a history of malfunctioning and “could go off at any time,” with slight movements. The documents said that as he raised the firearm towards the victim, it went off.

According to court documents, an initial hearing for Pettit is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.