Cyber tip leads to Morgan County man charged with distributing, possessing child pornography

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Morgan County man has been arrested on child pornography charges after a cyber tip was sent in to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC.)

The cyber tip described a video of suspected child pornography that had been shared on Instagram by an unknown user.

Indiana State Trooper Robert Whyte investigated the tip and was able to identify the unknown user as Brian P. Dent of Paragon. During the investigation, police say multiple search warrants were used to investigate multiple different businesses.

Dent was arrested Thursday at his home. Police seized and searched electronics and interviewed Dent.

He was charged with the following,

One count of distribution of child pornography, Level 4 Felony

Two counts of possession of child pornography: child under the age of 12, Level 5 Felony

Seven counts of possession of child pornography, Level 6 Felony

One count of distribution of matter harmful to minors, Level 6 Felony