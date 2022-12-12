DANVILLE, Ind. — A Danville man is facing confinement and domestic battery charges after a woman inside his home called police for help, according to court documents.

Steven Russell McKinney was charged with criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and interfering with the reporting of a crime.

Court documents state that at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police were called to a home in the 200 block of West Lincoln Street after a woman on the line with 911 was yelling at a man to “put the gun down, you’re not acting right” before the line disconnected. When authorities called her back, she advised that McKinney had a gun, and she was hiding from him in the garage. “Hurry,” she said before the phone disconnected again.

When officers arrived at the home five minutes later, they heard gunfire and saw McKinney standing outside, per court documents. Police said McKinney ignored their commands and walked back inside his home.

Shortly after, the woman was able to escape and reach the officers at the scene. Police said she had a laceration near her lip and claimed McKinney hit her in the face with his gun.

Court records say McKinney continued to ignore commands while he walked in and out of his home. Police started to shut down roadways and evacuate nearby houses. A Hendricks County deputy was called in and negotiated with McKinney over the phone. Police said McKinney fired a shot inside his home while on the phone. After speaking with McKinney for “an extended period of time,” he exited his home and was taken into custody at about 6:30 p.m., court documents say.

During an interview with police, the woman said she arrived at McKinney’s house to drop off the dogs. When she tried to leave, McKinney said she was going to stay there, and the two began to fight, the woman told police. She said McKinney wouldn’t allow her to leave, so she grabbed his phone and called 911. After he took the phone from her, she ran to the garage and secured the door, where she spoke with authorities again from her phone. McKinney then kicked in the door, so she fled the garage, she told police. The woman claimed she heard three gunshots go off. McKinney then came around the garage, where he found and chased her. She said she fell at one point but was able to get away and make it to the officers, court records state.

When McKinney spoke with investigators, he told them that he and the woman got into a verbal altercation when she arrived to drop off the dogs. He denied that the altercation became physical, court documents say.

Police noted that McKinney had “several fresh marks on his arm.”