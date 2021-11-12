Danville man sentenced to 55 years for murder after intentionally crashing into another car, killing driver

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks Circuit Court judge sentenced a Danville man to 55 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for murder.

Cody Albert was convicted in October following a 3-day jury trial for the murder of Thomas Plasters.

On September 24, 2018, Albert decided to end his life after getting into an argument with his girlfriend during his lunch break. Prosecutors said the two were fighting over the fact the defendant had smoked all of their marijuana earlier that day.

After the argument, Albert returned to work in Avon and wrote a suicide note before driving his Chevy Blazer south to Plainfield. He turned west on to U.S. 40 when eyewitnesses testified, Albert stopped his vehicle on westbound US 40, backed up, and turned into the highway crossover.

Booking photo of Cody Albert

Witnesses say Albert then turned westbound into the eastbound lanes of US 40 into oncoming traffic. After passing and nearly hitting several cars, he got his vehicle up to a high rate of speed and intentionally crashed head on into a Honda Civic driven by Thomas Plasters. Plasters was pronounced dead on scene.

Prosecutor Loren Delp and Deputy Prosecutor Brad Casselman represented the State of Indiana in the October trial.

“This case was absolutely senseless. Mr. Albert had other options than to murder someone that day. Mr. Plasters was simply driving his vehicle on U.S. 40 as he had done many times before and now, he’s gone forever. He had a wife and kids that loved him very much,” said Delp.

He continued, “Mr. Albert had family of his own that will be affected by this crime too, but it was Mr. Albert’s conscience [conscoius] choice to take the life of someone he never met rather than get counseling or crashing into a tree, light pole or anything else. He had no way of knowing if Mr. Plasters was alone or if he had his family in the car. He simply didn’t care about causing other people pain, only his own because he thought he wouldn’t be around to face justice. He was wrong.”

Circuit Judge Daniel Zielenski ultimately sentenced Albert to 55 years for murder and 3 years for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood resulting in death to be served concurrently.

The maximum penalty the Court could have imposed was 65 years.

Deputy prosecutor Brad Casselman also commented on the sentencing:

“Mr. Albert’s callous actions that day took a completely innocent life. Thomas Bradley Plasters had the misfortune of crossing paths with Cody Albert and it cost his life. Thanks to the investigative efforts of Det. Don Donaldson and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Dept., we were able to ensure that Mr. Albert is unable to cause further harm to the public for a very long time. We hope that the family of Mr. Plasters can gain some closure and healing via this conviction and sentence.”