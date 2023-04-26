DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help identify an individual in a theft investigation.

Police say the individual stole a wallet from a vehicle in Danville sometime between 7 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. The individual is then accused of using credit cards from the wallet to make purchases at several locations in Avon.

Courtesy of Danville Metro PD

Police shared the image above of the individual making an unlawful purchase.

There is also a video on the DMPD’s Facebook page of the suspect’s vehicle. The individual is believed to have been in a silver GMC four-door pickup truck.

You can contact DMPD’s 24-hour 100% anonymous crime tip line at 317-745-3001. Please reference case HP23-3373.