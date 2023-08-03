BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An investigation is underway after several dead animals were found inside a Bloomington apartment along with malnourished cats and a dog.

According to a Bloomington Police Department report, officers were called to Woodbridge Apartments on Wednesday evening after a neighbor spotted an open apartment door and worried there may have been a burglary.

Officers reported arriving on scene and finding no intruders within the apartment. Officers did locate a dog locked inside a crate that appeared malnourished and had no food or water, however.

Further investigation uncovered cats without food or water and large amounts of feces and urine on the floor. Police said two deceased geckos and a deceased chinchilla were also found inside the apartment.

Animal control took custody of the dog and the cats, according to Bloomington police, while the owner of the apartment was contacted and spoke with investigators.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Police said charges may still be filed in this case as officers await word from animal control about the condition of the recovered animals.