CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — At approximately 4:42 p.m. Thursday, Carroll County emergency personnel received a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road 200E between County Road 300S and 400S in southeastern Carroll County.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a young male and female who had appeared to be ejected from a vehicle.

Preliminary information suggest that the driver, 15-year-old Danielle Siebert, was southbound on County Road 200E when she left the east side of the county road, for reasons unknown.

The vehicle then entered the ditch on the east side and began rolling into a cornfield. Evidence at the scene shows that both the driver and the passenger, a 16-year-old male, were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car.

The 16-year-old was flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne with serious internal injuries. The driver, Danielle Siebert, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in this incident.