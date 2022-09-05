INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car.

That entire crime was caught on camera.

Surveillance cameras show a car turning off High School Road and pulling into a parking spot. Within seconds, the driver was shot to death.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police have asked us not to share any more of that video, which showed two suspects getting out of the victim’s car.

One of the suspects got out of the driver’s side rear seat and a second stepped out of the front passenger seat. Less than 5 seconds after the suspects got out of the car, shots were fired and the two suspects then casually walked away from the scene.

Still picture of surveillance video showing victim’s car entering parking lot

“I’m just hurt,” said the victim’s mother Jennifer White. “You left a mother without a son.”

White identified the victim as her son, 19-year-old Dakylen White, whose own father died at the exact same age.

“His dad died at 19. His dad got killed at 19 and now his son got killed at 19,” she said. “It’s a mess.”

Approved photo of Dakylen White

Jennifer’s son was also due to become a father himself to an unborn son in October.

IMPD didn’t release any information about a possible motive for White’s murder, but made clear it was not a random act of violence.

The surveillance video clearly showed the victim and two suspects riding together to the scene of the killing.

“We’re losing too many of our children, our teenagers, and it’s not right,” said Jennifer.

White’s death marked the fourth homicide investigated by IMPD over the weekend. Starting Friday night on Fieldcrest Lane, three people were shot to death in the span of just three hours.

Jennifer said she just wishes everyone would learn to settle conflicts without gunfire.

“It’s just sad knowing my son is the fourth homicide this weekend,” she said. “But the violence has to stop.”

No arrests have been made from any of the four homicides over the weekend.

Anyone with information about the High School Road incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or by e-mail at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov.