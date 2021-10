INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has opened a death investigation after a body was found on the south side of the city.

Police were first called to the Autumn Chase Apartments on Fairgrove Drive (near S. Sherman Drive and E. Stop Rd. 11) for an unresponsive person in the parking lot.

Police located a man, and medics pronounced him deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigation, but so far, IMPD is calling this a death investigation and not a homicide.