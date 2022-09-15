INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found dead on the east side Thursday morning, and it may have been the result of a shooting, police say.

IMPD officers were sent to a home in the 7300 block of Taos Trail to conduct a welfare check. That’s near S. Shadeland and E. Washington Street.

Police found one person who was unresponsive. The victim was pronounced deceased.

Officers say preliminary information suggests the victim was shot, but that has not been confirmed.

At this point, the incident is being called a death investigation and not a homicide.