IMPD investigating possible murder-suicide on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead on the city’s southeast side.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 7800 block of Tanza Road just after 10 a.m. Friday after family did not hear from the residents. Officers were able to enter the residence along with some family members.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with possible gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead.

Police say they believe this involved some sort of domestic dispute. While they say murder-suicide is likely in this case, detectives are looking at every angle.

The IMPD says if anyone knows someone going through a domestic dispute, reach out to someone that can help them either by calling the police or finding some way to intervene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-8477.