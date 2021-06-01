IMPD: Uncle arrested after fatally shooting nephew on south side

UPDATE (June 3, 2021)– Indianapolis police say 52-year-old John Hoagland was arrested in connection with this death, which was ruled a homicide.

The victim, 47-year-old Darrell Hoagland, was the suspect’s nephew, according to police.

After an autopsy, it was determined that Darrell suffered gunshot wounds. John faces a preliminary murder charge. A booking photo was not immediately available.

INDIANAPOLIS– Police are investigating a death Tuesday on the city’s south side.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Carson Ave., west of S. Keystone Ave., on a report of an unresponsive person.

The person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Homicide detectives responded and are investigating the death. It’s not clear at this time how the person died.