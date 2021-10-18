Death of woman found on Indy’s near east side now investigated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman found on Indianapolis’ near east side Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide, police announced Monday.

Just after 12 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 1000 block of North Rural Street.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive woman, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation. The Marion County Coroner’s Office later conducted an autopsy and determined she had been shot.

Anyone with information about this incident should call detective Charles Benner with the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Charles.Benner@indy.gov.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.