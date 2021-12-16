Bodies found in home on Indy’s near northeast side ruled as homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead inside a home on the city’s near northeast side Wednesday evening.

IMPD said officers responded to the 2300 block of Adams Street just after 5 p.m. for a welfare check. Officers responding to the scene found two men unresponsive, suffering from apparent trauma.

According to IMPD, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene and the department announced following a preliminary investigation, their deaths were being investigated as homicides.

Investigators have not released information on what may have led up to the deaths of the victims or how long they believe they were in the home before officers located them.

The mother of one of the men killed identified him as 30-year-old Dominic Patton. She said his friends and family called him “Dee” or “Dom.”

Patton’s family remembers him as being a hard worker and someone who would do anything for anybody. His mother said he was full of life, fun and enjoyed singing, even if he wasn’t the best at carrying a tune.

Christina Rush said she met Patton more than eight years ago when the two were in cosmetology school together. Since then, they’ve remained close friends.

“I just can’t even recall a time that he and I have been friends, and this is eight plus years, that I can say, well someone had a mean feeling about him, something negative to say about him,” said Rush.

“He encouraged a lot of people, including myself, no matter what was going on, just to keep fighting, keep pushing,” she said.

Rush shared that she is still working to process the news that Patton is gone.

“This tragic loss has turned the world upside down for so many of us. His mom, his dad, they were extremely close. He just was above and beyond,” said Rush. “I just want people to know that like Dominic, there will never be another person like him ever. Not even similar to compare. He definitely stood out in a league of his own.”

Loved ones of Patton said the other man who was in the home with him was his best friend.

A close family friend of the second victim told FOX59 he cared deeply for his family and anyone who was suffering, especially those who had no one else. That man’s identity has not yet been released by family or the coroner’s office.

IMPD has not announced any arrests in the case and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re not going to be able to make it stop hurting in their hearts by Christmas, but we can help them by giving them closure,” said Genae Cook, IMPD public information officer.

“This is a time these families need the community’s arms around them. They need them to be able to stand up and say what they saw, what they heard, what they know,” said Cook. “Imagine every crime scene has a large puzzle and we’re trying to put all these little, tiny puzzle pieces together.”

IMPD is asking those who live in the area nearby to check any Ring or similar home surveillance cameras for anything that may appear out of the ordinary to let detectives know.

“Any little piece is going to be what might help solve this case. It might be the solution to give this family some type of closure and begin their healing process,” said Cook. “When we talk about closure, we talk about the community wrapping their arms around this family. This is what’s important to us.”

“Nobody deserves to have to bury a friend or family member and not have the answers to have what they need to at least be able to sleep,” said Rush.

This year, Indianapolis has experienced a record number of homicides across the city, with 261 people killed since the start of 2021.

“Any type of homicide investigation affects our city,” said Cook. “We’re still on a year in which we have a record high, unfortunately, but to the detectives in which we work with this is very meaningful to them. Those detectives that worked on this case last night are still here. They’re still working these cases.”

Reverend Douglas D. Tate Jr., a pastor at Psalms Missionary Baptist Church in the 3300 block of E 32nd Street, said there needs to be a message that the community is in this together and needs to search for solutions together.

“It affects everyone from parents to clergy to law enforcement to communities and businesses, we hear it, but we don’t see a whole lot of that cohesiveness,” said Tate. “When the community sees a unified effort, then the message will be that we’re serious, it’s gray, it’s critical and it’s gonna take all of us to fix this.”

Tate also said there needs to be a better way to resolve conflicts and that way is through love and understanding. That’s how the loved ones of both victims in the Adams Street homicide said they treated others.

“Those two deaths did not just impact those family members. They impacted the whole neighborhood, they impacted their families, their friends, anyone who has any type of knowledge – whether or not they even just lived down the street,” said Cook.

Patton’s mother asks anyone with information on the case to think about this being their family member or friend and to do the right thing and call investigators.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office by calling (317) 327-3475 or by email at Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana with any information on the case. That number is (317) 262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.