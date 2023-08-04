MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged 36-year-old John Vance on Friday after he was arrested earlier this month in relation to the Muncie mass shooting investigation.

According to previous reports, one person died and dozens of people were injured after shots were fired at an early morning street party in Muncie on July 30. Vance was arrested on Tuesday in relation to the investigation.

The charges that were formally filed against Vance were the same charges which were preliminarily brought forward against him. Those charges included:

Two counts of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony;

One count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony;

One count of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony.

Vance is also considered a habitual offender in this case, having previous drug and weapons possession charges, according to previous reports.

According to a news release from the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, officials said at this time, the charges do not include charges related to the killing of 30-year-old Joseph Bonner, the man who died in the shooting.

As such, there have been a lot of questions, rumors, and speculation. The Muncie Police Department has repeatedly said, the investigation into Bonner’s death and the events of July 30 is rapidly evolving and ongoing,” the release said. “No one should infer or speculate that there will or not be additional charges filed against Mr. Vance or any additional arrests. This investigation is far from over. The investigation and any subsequent prosecution will go where the facts and evidence take it.”

Based on the current charges, Indiana law said:

Each Level 3 felony is punishable by 3-16 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine;

A Level 4 felony is punishable by 2-12 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine;

A Level 5 felony is punishable by 1-6 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine;

A habitual offender enhancement can add an additional 6-20 years to the total sentence.

Officials with the Muncie Police Department previously told FOX59/CBS4 they could not comment if there will be any more arrests in relation to the mass shooting. However, they said the investigation is “far from over.”

Officials said the prosecutor’s office will not comment on the pending case unless there are additional arrests or charges filed.