OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma man who was arrested after a missing juvenile from Delphi was found in northeast Oklahoma has officially been charged, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Juarez, 29, faces one count of rape to the first degree, one count of possession of obscene material – child pornography and one count of harboring a juvenile runaway. Juarez is currently in custody at the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in Miami, Oklahoma.

According to previous reports, the Delphi Police Department said that a missing juvenile from Delphi was found in Commerce on Friday. This comes after the department was dispatched to a call of a runaway/missing juvenile earlier that day and found that the child “potentially had assistance in leaving the area.”

After an investigation, officials determined that the missing juvenile could be with Juarez and located a possible address in northeast Oklahoma. The Commerce Police Department in Oklahoma was able to locate the juvenile and the department, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, took Juarez into custody.

Officials said the case remains under investigation.