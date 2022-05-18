When the podcast “The Murder Sheet” facilitated the release of a 2017 search warrant targeting the man who owned the land where the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were discovered east of Delphi, it revealed previously unknown information and led to speculation about what investigators did and did not discover.

“Nothing was found,” a source involved in the early days of the investigation into the murders of the two girls told Fox 59 News today. “We never came close to charging anyone while I was there.”

Ron Logan owned the property below the Monon High Bridge along Deer Creek.

He died this past winter at the age of 82.

During the early days of the investigation in February of 2017, Logan was frequently interviewed by reporters and provided access to the crime scene, 1400 feet from his home, on wooded flatland along the creekbank several hundred yards from the bridge walking trail.

The search warrant penned by an FBI agent on March 17, 2017, claimed that an investigative hot line received 15 tips from callers recommending that Logan be examined for his potential role in the killings.

The agent also referred to two women who said Logan was abusive and threatening.

Logan’s cousin told investigators that the property owner called him the morning after the girls disappeared, but three hours before their bodies were discovered, to concoct a false alibi about his whereabouts between two and three p.m. the day before, the hour at which investigators believe Abby and Libby were killed.

The agent told the Court that Logan’s cell phone was traced to vicinity of the bridge that afternoon and later to the crime scene the night before the discovery of the bodies.

Veteran and retired detectives and investigators who were part of the original Delphi response told Fox 59 News that while they agreed the FBI had sufficient reason to suspect Logan and seek a search warrant, there were doubts about the agent’s claim that probable cause existed that Logan committed the murders, citing the potential circumstantial evidence that was referenced.

Those sources also were interested in examining a search warrant return, a document that is required after a warrant is served, to determine what items were seized.

That return, as well as the original warrant, are assumed to remain under seal by the Court.

“I don’t understand why they can’t release more information,” said one source, referring to tight control investigators have exerted over details of the crime, including rationale for releasing some social media and suspect sketch updates in the succeeding years.

When asked to comment on the publication of the Logan search warrant, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said, “I would like to remind the public that this is an active and ongoing investigation, and we will do everything we can to protect its integrity and to not try it in the court of public opinion. We cannot publicly convict someone based on a single document which was not released by investigators. Our profession will not allow us to speak on what we think, but to always speak about what we know. This is especially important with the heinous murders of Abby and Libby. We must continue to be mindful of their surviving family members and the entire Carroll County community who are affected by this investigation.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton said, “The FBI has provided assistance to the Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation and will continue to help in any way we can to see justice done for Libby and Abby. Because this is a pending investigation, we do not have any details to share at this time.”

A family member of one of the girls declined comment on the publication of the search warrant, instead deferring to law enforcement officials.

Though the search warrant refers to unknown fibers and hairs found at the crime scene, in May of 2017 sources indicated to Fox 59 News that FBI testing of evidence at that time was inconclusive.

The search warrant refers to an item of clothing that was taken from one of the victims, that the bodies were moved and positioned, that 43 seconds of video was shot by Libby’s cell phone that day, that there was no sign of a struggle and the victims lost significant amounts of blood.

Investigators were searching for Logan’s guns and knives, clothing, electronic devices and blood and bodily fluid samples.

Facebook groups in 2017 indicated that family members listened to extended audio captured by Libby’s cell phone that recorded conversations between the girls about a man following them on the bridge, the killer’s order to the girls, “Guys…down the hill,” and the sound of a weapon.

Investigators told Fox 59 News in 2017 that other witnesses on the trail thought they spotted the killer and sources close to the families said that images from Libby’s cell phone were uploaded to the digital cloud.

There is a difference of opinion as to whether Logan was ever cleared of involvement in the case or whether there simply was not enough evidence to charge him.

A month after the search warrant, Logan was sentenced to four years in prison for violating a drunk driving conviction probation.

During his sentencing Logan bemoaned the attention the discovery of the bodies on his property brought his way and highlighted allegations of his violation of probation which resulted in the prison term.

“Maybe in the future no one else will be murdered in my backyard,” Logan told the judge.

In the search warrant, the FBI agent reported that Logan fit the body type of the suspect captured on Lobby’s cell phone video and, “His voice is not inconsistent with that of the person in the video,” and on the day the bodies were found, an officer told Logan investigators would not search his house unless there was evidence connecting him to the killings and Logan agreed, “that he did not think evidence would lead them to that but he said, ‘I don’t know.’”

If you have any information about the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, call (844) 569-5786.