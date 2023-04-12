COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man is accused of recklessly firing his gun in the direction of playing children and then resisting arrest by grabbing a rifle.

Jason Burns, 39, has been arrested by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department on five counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm and on one count of resisting law enforcement with a deadly weapon.

Booking photo of Jason Burns

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the 7100 block of W. State Road 46, just southeast of Columbus, on Saturday afternoon on reports of a man recklessly shooting his gun in the direction of children.

The caller told police that Burns was target shooting in his own backyard but was firing his gun in the direction of the neighbor’s home where children were playing on the front lawn.

Deputies reported speaking with Burns who admitted he was practice shooting and firing his gun in the direction of the neighbor’s home.

When deputies went to arrest Burns for criminal recklessness, he is accused of grabbing his own rifle and resisting law enforcement.

The deputies were able to detain Burns, however, and no injuries were reported.