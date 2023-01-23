SMITHVILLE, Ind. — Monroe County deputies arrested a person early Monday morning after a shooting that sent a Smithville man to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

At about 4 a.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 7000 block of South Walnut Street in Smithville by a man who said he had been shot.

MCSO said deputies arrived to find a man with two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his back. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment.

The man cooperated with investigators and told authorities that he was shot after confronting two individuals who were tampering with his pickup truck in his driveway, said the sheriff’s office. MCSO added that the man knew the two individuals and provided a description of them.

Authorities used a drone to search the surrounding area and found a person that appeared to be trespassing and hiding behind multiple properties in the 7600 block of South Fairfax Road. The sheriff’s office said he briefly tried to flee from deputies before being confronted by a sheriff’s K9 and additional deputies. During his arrest, deputies found the suspect was in possession of methamphetamine.

The individual was incarcerated on preliminary drug possession and resisting law enforcement charges. MCSO said the suspect was interviewed and is believed to have been involved in the shooting incident.

The sheriff’s office noted that while the other suspect was not found, it does not believe there to be a credible threat to public safety “as this appears to be an isolated and targeted incident.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.