KOKOMO, Ind. — Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Kokomo police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Dollar General.

We are being told by police that the driver fled the scene afterwards which is what began the police pursuit. Once the driver was located, the driver continued to flee from police and ended up crashing the vehicle at the intersection of Mulberry and Market.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation and we are working to get more information. We will continue to update as we receive information.