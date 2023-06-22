GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Less than a day after arresting 2 Marion men, authorities in central Indiana are now actively searching for a third murder suspect believed to be involved in a deadly stabbing earlier this week in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that deputies are “seeking the whereabouts” of 26-year-old Kourtney Thompson, who has active warrants for murder and robbery.

Investigators believe Thompson, pictured below, was involved in the stabbing and beating death of Larry Jones on Monday in Marion.

Kourtney Thompson

Grant County sheriff’s deputies received a call just before 10:30 p.m. on June 19 regarding an unconscious person in the 2700 block of West Avon Avenue. They arrived to find the 56-year-old Jones, a resident of Marion stabbed and beaten to death on the property.

Additionally, investigators said that the injuries and wounds “occurred during a physical assault on” Jones.

Jones’ autopsy results were released Wednesday afternoon. The autopsy, authorities said, showed that he died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of 44-year-old Michael Davis and 44-year-old James E. Watson in connection to Jones’ death.

James E. Watson mugshot Michael Davis mugshot

Davis and Watson, pictured above, are currently booked at the Grant County Jail and are “fully cooperating with investigators to further the investigation,” the GCSO said.

The two men face the following charges:

Murder

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Misdemeanor theft

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that the 26-year-old Thompson, who is believed to be an accomplice in the murder, now has warrants out for her arrest on the same charges Davis and Watson face.

A wanted poster, pictured below, was released Wednesday regarding Thompson’s warrants. In the poster, the murder suspect is described as a 5’1″, 135-pound woman with brown hair and green eyes.

Kourtney Thompson wanted poster

“DO NOT APPROACH OR ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THE SUBJECT,” the poster reads.

The GCSO is encouraging anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts to call Grant County Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477 (TIPS) or Det. Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at (765) 662-9864 Ext 4214.