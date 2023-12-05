INDIANAPOLIS — New documents filed in Marion County have uncovered some details on what led to a shooting at a Broad Ripple pub in late November, as well as what led to an arrest of a suspect.

According to previous reports, 22-year-old Dreon Savage was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness in relation to a Nov. 28 shooting at Connor’s Pub in the Broad Ripple neighborhood of Indianapolis.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, officers with the IMPD were dispatched to Connor’s Pub on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they found an employee, a man serving as the bouncer for the club, shot in the rear end.

In an interview with police, the bouncer said he saw a man, later identified by IMPD as Savage, “getting into it with one of the waitresses.” The documents said that the bouncer asked Savage to calm down, to which Savage responded: “F— you, you are not the owner.”

After Savage reportedly made more “derogatory statements,” he was asked to leave by the bouncer. The documents said that Savage reportedly pulled out a gun as he was walking out, stating he would “kill” the bouncer.

Savage reportedly shot once toward the front door of the pub, hit the bouncer and then left in a vehicle. At the time, the bouncer provided a description of the man, as well as the firearm, to police. The documents said that investigators also used security footage to see the incident.

Through the security footage, IMPD linked a Jeep Gladiator, the vehicle the man reportedly used to leave the pub, to Savage. The documents also said investigators used a Facebook page linked to Savage to positively identify him as the suspect in the shooting, based on security footage as well as the provided description.

IMPD used cell phone data to track Savage to an apartment near Speedway. On Tuesday, officials said Savage was apprehended after he was getting into the black Jeep Gladiator. Later that day, IMPD searched an additional apartment on the northwest side of Indianapolis that was determined to be Savage’s apartment.

During the search of Savage’s apartment, IMPD officials reportedly found a black 9mm Kel Tec Sub-2000 as well as a substance believed to be crack cocaine. The documents said that officials also found other drug-related items, a box of 9mm ammunition and a “large amount” of cash.

The documents said that Savage was preliminarily arrested on multiple drug charges. Official charges will come from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.