MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man has been arrested after police found that he was reportedly downloading dozens of child pornography files to a Google account.

According to court documents, filed on Wednesday in Monroe County, 28-year-old Mark Lashay was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a Level 5 felony.

In early August, detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, as well as the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, received five cyber tips from Google reporting the uploading of multiple suspected child pornography files to a Google account linked to Lashay in June.

After a search warrant for the files was granted, court documents stated that the files were confirmed by police as child pornography. Files included videos of a nude adult male performing sexual acts on a prepubescent female child.

After police discovered Lashay had an active arrest warrant for a felony intimidation charge in Monroe County, they tracked him to an apartment in Clayton through an IP address, according to court documents.

On Tuesday, IMPD detectives conducted a search of the apartment where they found Lashay. The documents said Lashay was detained without incident. The leaseholder of the apartment said that Lashay was a friend and had been staying with them for two months. During a search of the apartment, police seized two cell phones linked to Lashay.

In an interview with police, Lashay reportedly acknowledged he received child pornography through a weblink and downloaded it to his phone. He claimed the downloads occurred when he was high on methamphetamine.

According to court records, an initial hearing for Lashay in relation to this case was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.