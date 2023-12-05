CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A former employee for a Clarksville car dealership has been arrested on felony theft charges, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.

Officials said 34-year-old Jon Ryan Blakely was arrested on one count of theft value of property > $50k, a Level 5 felony, and one count of corrupt business influence, a Level 5 felony. This comes after the Indiana State Police’s organized crime and corruption unit started an investigation into Blakely in August.

Officials allege that Blakely illegally transferred funds from a company credit card to Blakely’s personal accounts when he was the general manager of the dealership over the course of a year. The release said Blakely illegally transferred more than $200,000 in company funds to personal accounts.

The release said that Blakely was remanded into the Clark County Jail without incident. According to court documents, a pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2024 and a jury trial is scheduled for April 23, 2024.