WESTFIELD, Ind. — An Anderson man has been charged after he reportedly used a website to inappropriately chat with minors as well as for having child pornography on his cell phone.

According to court documents, filed earlier this month in Madison County, 55-year-old Anthony Christy was charged with one count of child solicitation, a Level 4 felony; one count of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony; and one count of child pornography possession, a Level 5 felony.

The Westfield Police Department reportedly received an anonymous tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September regarding allegations of “online enticement” by Christy. The documents stated that the incidents reportedly occurred on a website centered around chatting with minors.

In the conversations sent to police through the tip, Christy reportedly chatted with a person he believed was a high school freshman girl. The conversation, according to the documents, centered around the minor’s virginity. The documents said that Christy was a previously convicted sex offender in Indiana for child solicitation.

In early December, police conducted an interview with Christy. During this conversation, Christy reportedly confirmed his phone number was the one associated with the chat. Christy also reportedly acknowledged that he was the one chatting with the person he thought was a minor, the documents said.

When police asked to seize his two phones, the documents said that Christy asked for a lawyer. After a search warrant for the two phones was granted, the documents said that various information was found including multiple chats with people online that “clearly identified themselves as female children.”

There were more than 50 reported instances found in Christy’s web history of visiting these chat websites. The documents said that Christy also reportedly searched Google using phrases like “teen chat rooms” and “can an 11-year-old have sex.”

Along with the web and chat history, officials said in the documents that multiple child pornography photos were also found on his phone.

According to court documents, Christy’s initial hearing was conducted on Wednesday afternoon.