FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — A male DoorDash driver was shot by a shotgun Sunday morning while trying to make a food delivery on Indy’s south side, records show.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called around 8:30 a.m. after a male suffering from a gunshot wound was checked into Community Hospital South.

IMPD officers spoke with the victim, who said he was unsure of the exact location where he was shot but was able to describe the incident.

The victim told police he was delivering food for DoorDash when multiple bullets hit his 2022 gray Toyota SUV, a report shows. He said that as he began driving away from the scene, he was hit by a bullet.

An IMPD incident report lists the weapon used as a shotgun. The report does not include any condition for the victim.