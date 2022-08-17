FISHERS, Ind. — A firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he punched officers after they woke him up during a welfare check in Indianapolis.

The Fishers Fire Department said they have been made aware of the incident, which involved an off-duty employee. On Aug. 9, Chase Eggleton was arrested by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police in the area of 82nd and Shadeland.

The arrest happened after officers responded to the area on a welfare check for a man who was slumped over and unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white truck. Court documents said when one of the officers opened the diver door, they found a firearm and a sleeping man.

After removing the firearm, the document states the officer woke the driver, later identified as Eggleton. When he woke up, police said Eggleton pushed the officer. The officer pushed back to stop Eggleton from hitting him. That’s when the document said Egglton began punching the officer in the head.

The document said Eggleton leaned out of the vehicle, punching the other officer in the ear. The officers grabbed his arms and started trying to drag him out of the truck.

While trying to command Eggleton out of the vehicle, the document said the officers deployed their Tasers twice. Police said Eggleton began reaching around his vehicle.

One of the officers pointed his department-issued firearm at Eggleton, fearing he was reaching for another weapon. The document said later review of body-worn camera video showed a firearm was in the driver door pocket, within reach of Eggleton at the time of the arrest.

After giving Eggleton more commands to stop reaching in the vehicle, the document said one of the officers deployed his Taser. This time, police said Eggleton fell to his knees outside the vehicle.

The document said officers gave Eggleton more commands to get on his stomach, which he did not comply with. Eventually, one of the officers grabbed Eggleton’s neck and pushed him onto his stomach, using his body weight to restrain him as they handcuffed him.

While transporting Eggleton to the hospital, the document said one of the officers noticed that he had a strong smell of alcohol, had glassy, bloodshot eyes, and was unsteady.

A criminal history review showed a prior conviction of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Under Indiana law, this would make Eggleton prohibited from carrying a firearm.

Eggleton faces several preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, battery against a public safety official, and resisting law enforcement.

The Fishers Fire Department said due to the nature of the charges, Eggleton has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. He has been an employee at the fire department since December 2019.