INDIANAPOLIS – An Indy man has been charged after his 8-month-old son tested positive for fentanyl following officers finding him “unresponsive” in March.

Court documents filed on July 13 show 32-year-old Brandon Quantez Echols was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent.

Investigators say Indianapolis metro police were called to North Oxford Street on the city’s near northeast side around 4 p.m. on March 2 for a child that was “unresponsive and having trouble breathing.”

After authorities and the mother attempted CPR on the boy, he was taken to Riley Hospital in critical condition for additional life-saving measures.

Police were able to speak with the mother that said the child’s father, later identified as Echols was at home and watching the boy before leaving the house “suddenly”. The mother added that when she went to check on her son, she found him “unresponsive and breathing irregularly” before beginning CPR.

The probable cause stated the child began to breathe better after health officials provided him with Narcan. “He instantly” became responsive. ER, staff believed he was exposed to an opioid of some kind, considering his immediate response to the Narcan. This was pending an official urinalysis.

The mother told investigators that the boy was generally a “healthy child” besides some recent colds he had been dealing with, adding that he isn’t prescribed any medicines or narcotics.

Court documents stated the mother had a history of domestic violence-related issues with Echols and investigators later learned a protective order was in effect during the incident with the child.

The mother allowed Echols to periodically over to the house to spend time with his children around the time of the incident. She told police another man, a friend of Echols known as “Peezy” was there at the home throughout the day.

When the child was found unresponsive, Peezy was present and helped by trying to also call 911 to get the boy help. When Echols didn’t pick up for the mother, Peezy was able to get ahold of him while they waited for an ambulance.

“Peezy,” later identified as Pearson Grace IV, was taken into police custody after they found he had an active arrest warrant. He then spoke with officers at the IMPD Child Abuse office but didn’t offer much new information from the mother.

Investigators received the results of the urinalysis test that showed fentanyl, norfentany (fentanyl metabolite) and 4-ANPP (a precursor used in fentanyl production) were found in the boy’s system.

Echols was already in IMPD custody due to another arrest warrant and when asked for an interview, stated he would not be speaking without a lawyer. He added that he wasn’t at the mother’s home on the day of the incident and believed both the mother and Grace were “conspiring against me” and were “messing around” at the time.

Echols is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury, Level 3 Felony and neglect of a dependent depriving of necessary support, Level 6 Felony.

An initial hearing has been set for July 26 at 9 a.m. with a jury trial on Nov. 20 at 8:30 a.m.