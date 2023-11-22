MUNCIE, Ind. — A man identified by the Muncie Police Department as John Doe was arrested on multiple charges, including fraud, theft and forgery, after officials believed he was depositing a VA compensation check that was not his into a Muncie bank.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday in Delaware County, John Doe, also known as Albert Somma and Roland Ramirez, was charged with:

Two counts of fraud, a Level 5 felony

One count of conspiracy to commit fraud, a Level 5 felony

Two counts of forgery, a Level 6 felony

Two counts of ID deception, a Level 5 felony

One count of theft, a Level 5 felony

One count of conspiracy to commit theft, a Level 5 felony

One count of false government ID, a misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, officers with the department were called to a bank in the 2900 block of West Jackson on reports of fraud. An employee with the bank said that a man came into the bank and tried to deposit a VA compensation check for $76,191.66.

The bank believed that the man, who police identified as John Doe, was not the person to whom the check was made out and the ID the man had was fake.

Officials said the man came into the bank on Monday and opened a bank account under the name Albert Somma with a Staten Island, New York address. The man also signed all the paperwork, including the check, with the name Albert Somma.

The bank told police the man came back to deposit the VA compensation check on Tuesday. Officials said this behavior was familiar to bank employees and they believed it to be fraudulent.

Officials also reported that John Doe created a fake ID using Albert Somma’s information but with a picture of himself. Police believe the checks were stolen from New York where John Doe is reportedly from.

When police spoke with the man, he told officers his name was Albert Somma, the name that was on the ID card. Officials said that the man also signed his Miranda Warning as Albert Somma. Later in the interview, when police returned to read the man his charges, the man gave police another name, telling them Roland Ramirez is his “real name.”

“We cannot confirm [Roland Ramirez] to be his real name at this time,” the documents read. “Officers are requesting John Doe to be held without bond (until) he can be positively ID’d.”