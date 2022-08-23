JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A North Vernon man was arrested after leading Franklin police on a high-speed, multi-county chase in a stolen car, according to court documents.

Chance Lloyd Goowin, age 27, was charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving. At the time of his arrest, he also had a warrant out of Jennings County for failure to appear in relation with possession of meth and other drug charges.

Court documents show that at about 2:30 p.m. on August 15, the Franklin Police Department was notified that the Flock camera system captured a stolen dark blue Toyota Scion coupe on East King Street, just east of Umbarger Lane. An officer responded to the area and found the car on Bartram Parkway. The officer followed the car as it turned onto State Road 44 and then into the parking lot of King’s Highway church.

When the officer activated emergency lights in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the driver accelerated, drove through the grass and back onto S.R. 44, per court documents. The driver headed east at roughly 90 miles per hour, and the officer activated his siren and pursued. As the driver continued east, he reached speeds of 100 to 110 mph, documents state.

“This was an unreasonably high speed which endangered the safety and property of others,” the officer said.

After entering Shelby County, the driver tried to pass a semi and went off the right side of the road. Documents say the driver “appeared to over-correct and lose control and then went back onto the roadway in front of the semi and crossed across SR 44, went off the roadway to the left and stopped in a soybean field on the north side of the roadway.”

Once stopped, the driver immediately exited the car and fled northeast, police said. He ignored police commands to stop and ran into a cornfield, where officers could no longer see him, an affidavit states.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shelbyville Police Department, Indiana State Police, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources set up a large perimeter in an attempt to find the driver. Authorities used drones, K9s and a helicopter to look for him until about 5 p.m. but were unable to find him.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of 7400 W. S.R. 44 in Shelby County after a suspicious male was reported walking. Police detained the man, who identified himself as Chance Goodwin. Goodwin denied any involvement in the chase but was taken to the Johnson County Jail after authorities discovered his warrant out of Jennings County, per court documents.

That next day, an officer recognized Goodwin’s booking photo as the same man who led police on a chase. The officer spoke with a detective with the North Vernon Police Department, who told him Goodwin was a suspect in a vehicle theft, court documents read. A woman reported that a skinny male with short hair and tattoos knocked on her door to ask for a drink, and when she let him in, he took the keys off her coffee table and left with her car.

The investigation into the stolen car is ongoing.