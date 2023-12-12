INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested over the weekend at a Costco on the northwest side of Indianapolis after he attacked two people, telling police he was “defending himself against the government and president.”

According to court documents, filed Monday in Marion County, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 12:55 p.m. Sunday to a Costco location on the northwest side of Indianapolis on a call of a disturbance with a weapon.

When officers arrived, they found two people, a man and a woman, who had been reportedly attacked by a male, later identified as Cletis Simmons. The man, an employee at Costco, said that Simmons reportedly walked by the station he was working at.

Without warning, the documents said that Simmons went up to a woman, “pulled his arm back and powerfully punched (the woman) multiple times on the back of the head and shoulder area without saying anything.”

The documents said Simmons then grabbed the employee by the hood and threw him to the ground. As Simmons began punching the employee, Simmons reportedly pulled out a box cutter and began cutting the man with it.

Officials said after the incident, Simmons left the Costco and headed north, yelling at cars and other customers.

During a later investigation, police got a call from a nearby hotel that a man who matched the description of Simmons was inside. When officers arrived at the hotel, Simmons reportedly told police, “he was defending himself against the government and president.”

Officials said Simmons matched the description the two people gave police, as well as Costco’s security footage. Officials said in the documents that he also had a box cutter with him.

“Detectives were notified, but Mr. Simmons wasn’t giving any useful description of what happened,” the documents read. “He was placed under arrest and (was) transported to the Marion County Justice Center.”