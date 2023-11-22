MIDDLETOWN, Ind. – A Middletown woman was charged after reportedly threatening an off-duty police sergeant at a local Dollar General.

Court documents detailed that the sergeant told police that a woman later identified as 34-year-old Misty Rae Stewart said she was going to shoot him.

The sergeant’s spouse made an initial report to emergency services over the phone on Sept. 24 around 9:45 p.m.

Misty Stewart booking photo (Henry County Jail)

The sergeant’s wife stated that Stewart threatened to buy a gun and shoot everyone who “disrespected” her like [the sergeant].

Investigators were then able to speak with Stewart, who was outside helping push carts into the store. Officers then asked about her threatening claims.

Stewart claimed that she was upset that the off-duty sergeant didn’t “say hi to her several days back when she [saw] him at the GetGo gas station.”

The probable cause said Stewart also stated that she was “venting” and jokingly said she was going to “buy the gun and shoot him.”

Investigators added that they were able to record part of the interaction with Stewart where she admitted to saying she wanted to shoot [the sergeant].

The woman was also reportedly going “off-topic” about incidents that had nothing to do with the current threatening report.

Court records showed that in the process, Stewart stated she did make those comments and only did because [the sergeant] “treats her like trash.”

On Nov. 8, Stewart was charged with one count of intimidation, Level 6 felony.

An initial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 at 2:45 p.m.