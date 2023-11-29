MUNCIE, Ind. – A man was arrested after he reportedly pushed and kicked his brother’s wife after learning he was charged with a prior battery incident.

Court documents said police were called to the 1100 block of East 26th Street in reference to a battery. The complainant stated a man came into his house, pushed his wife and left in his pickup truck.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Danny Martin Songer.

Danny Songer booking photo (Delaware County Jail)

The victim told police that her husband’s brother [Songer] came into their house uninvited and pushed her down, which caused her to fall and hit her head on a coffee table. Songer also reportedly kicked her in the right shoulder while she was on the ground.

Officers said they noticed the woman was bleeding from her head by her left ear.

The woman said she stood up and Songer hit her on the right side of her head with his head, causing pain. She claimed the pain was worse than childbirth.

According to the probable cause, Songer was reportedly mad at his sister-in-law because of a prior incident where he punched her in the face. Songer just learned he was charged for that incident.

Songer told the woman he was going to kill her because she “signed a statement against him and now he has to go to court.”

The woman told police that Songer normally knocks on the door and comes in after being welcomed.

Investigators said they also located the prior battery case that was filed on Oct. 1 where Songer was the suspect.

Songer was taken to the Delaware County Jail on preliminary charges of burglary resulting in injury, Level 3 felony; domestic battery; and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies.

No initial hearing has been scheduled for this case.